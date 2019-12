Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

The 2-meter high decoration was made of ammunition, proscribed by Minsk agreements. It took under half an hour to assemble it, one of the senior officers at the military unit said, adding that in under 5 hours, it would be possible to make a tree as high as 10 meters.

The officer says the Ukrainian troops are ready to hand this "New Year's gift" to the invaders "in any way" offered at any location along the front line.

