Censor.NET

Menu |Photo News See full version UKRUEN
14.01.20 12:43

Ukrainian rescuers return from Iran. PHOTOS

A team of experts of the Ukrainian State Emergency Service have returned from Iran today, January 14.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrainian State Emergency Service press service.

The State Emergency Service wrote: "Our people came home. The rescuers of the State Emergency Service returned from Iran".

On January 8, Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran, killing all 176 passengers and crew members on board. The victims include 11 nationals of Ukraine (two passengers and nine crew members) and nationals of Canada, Iran, Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany, and UK.

Read more: SBU investigating case of downed UIA Boeing under three articles of Criminal Code

Ukrainian rescuers return from Iran 01
Ukrainian rescuers return from Iran 02
Ukrainian rescuers return from Iran 03
Ukrainian rescuers return from Iran 04

← Back to the section
© 2004—2020, "Censor.NET"
See full version of the website
bigmir)net TOP 100