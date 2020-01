As reported by Censor.NET.

The relevant decision was backed by 317 MPs. The resolution provides for the appointment of Oleksandr Merezhko, MP with the Servant of the People faction, as a new chairman, relieving him of his duties as a member of the Legal Policy Committee.

The resolution also provides for the appointment of Yaremenko member of the Committee on Foreign Policy and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation, relieving him of his duties as its chairman.











Volodymyr Viatrovych, MP from the European Solidarity faction, has been elected a member of the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy.

