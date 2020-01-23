Zelenskyi visits Western Wall to pray for peace in Ukraine. PHOTO

Censor.NET reports citing presidential press service.

"Peace is the main thing that Ukraine needs. It is important that prayer for peace be heard in such holy places," Zelenskyi said.

According to the report, the prayer was read out by Chief Rabbi of Kyiv Moshe Reuven Azman, Rabbi Shalom Arush, and Chief Rabbi of the Western Wall Shmuel Rabinovitch.

Zelenskyi is on a working visit to Israel on January 23-24. Memorial events take place there as part of the World Holocaust Forum dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Zelenskyi said early on Thursday that the Ukrainian delegation had given its invitations to the World Holocaust Forum to the people who survived the tragedy.

