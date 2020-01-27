Boris Lozhkin: "I believe, it is our mission to preserve the memory of the Holocaust crime". INFOGRAPHICS

This has been shared on his Facebook page by the President of the Jewish Confederation of Ukraine Boris Lozhkin.

"In 1987, Ronald Lauder – World Jewish Congress President visited Auschwitz for the first time — a place that has become a grave for millions of Jews. After the war, a museum was founded on the territory of the death camp, but it was poorly done and reluctantly. Historical artifacts were in terrible condition, the buildings were getting dilapidated and were ready to collapse. Ronald started raising funds to rebuild the museum. The campaign he organized helped raise $40 million and create the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial Foundation. We must not allow the humankind to forget what exactly was happening in those brick boxes 75 years ago. We must not allow this to ever happen again, "Lozhkin said.

As the JCU President pointed out, Auschwitz-Birkenau, also known as Oświęcim, is the largest Nazi death camp. The number of those killed in its walls has not been exactly calculated, even now, but, according to various estimates, this figure could reach 4 million persons.

"Yesterday, the world leaders, heads of the Jewish communities, as well as the most important guests, those few who went through the horrors of Auschwitz and survived to this day, gathered in Auschwitz," wrote Lozhkin.

As reported, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking in Poland on January 26, at a dinner on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau said that the Holocaust is not only a tragedy of the Jewish people, but also a tragic lesson for all mankind, which must be remembered, for it not to happen again.