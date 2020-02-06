Ukaine's parliament: opposition MPs block tribune to prevent adopting land sale market law. VIDEO&PHOTOS

As reported by Censor.NET.

Before the tribune was blocked, the Verkhovna Rada announced a long break. Thereafter Ruslan Stefanchuk, the Deputy Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, submit draft resolution by Natalia Korolevska on the repeal of the law "On Education".

Among others, the tribune is being blocked by the co-chairman of the opposition faction Vadym Rabinovych, Nestor Shufrych, Illya Kiva as well as the representatives of the Batkivshchyna party.

Recall that today the Verkhovna Rada was scheduled to consider the draft of the land sale market law, which causes a lot of discontents, both among politicians and in society.

Initially, the protesters demanded to postpone the law and hold the referendum and adopt the norms, which provide the state and local self-government bodies to buy the shares. Now, they urge the MPs to extend the moratorium.