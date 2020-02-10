Censor.NET

10.02.20 11:51

Ukrainian busted carrying over 100 antique items across border with Poland. PHOTOS

Workers of the Halytska customs office detained a Ukrainian citizen who was crossing the border with Poland carrying more than a hundred pieces of antique.

Censor.NET reports citing press office of the customs office.

"The antiques were seized at the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoint. Citizen of Ukraine, as a car passenger, was crossing the border by the lane of "green corridor" simplified customs control. She did not mention carrying any goods that were limited or banned for movement across the customs border. During the customs check, the customs workers found an icon, coins, banknotes, books, a picture and medals; over a hundred items altogether", reads the message.

All the items were seized and taken for expertise to figure out their overall price.

Ukrainian busted carrying over 100 antique items across border with Poland 01

Ukrainian busted carrying over 100 antique items across border with Poland 02

Ukrainian busted carrying over 100 antique items across border with Poland 03
Ukrainian busted carrying over 100 antique items across border with Poland 04
Ukrainian busted carrying over 100 antique items across border with Poland 05

