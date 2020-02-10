Ukrainian busted carrying over 100 antique items across border with Poland. PHOTOS

Censor.NET reports citing press office of the customs office.

"The antiques were seized at the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne checkpoint. Citizen of Ukraine, as a car passenger, was crossing the border by the lane of "green corridor" simplified customs control. She did not mention carrying any goods that were limited or banned for movement across the customs border. During the customs check, the customs workers found an icon, coins, banknotes, books, a picture and medals; over a hundred items altogether", reads the message.

Watch more: Ukrainian tried to smuggle 6,000 cigarette packs to Romania. VIDEO

All the items were seized and taken for expertise to figure out their overall price.











Read more: Some 900,000 Ukrainians working in Poland