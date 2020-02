Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Late on February 13, at about 00.30 a Mercedes Sprinter collided with a Volvo truck and as a result, eight people were killed and one Ukrainian was injured," reads a report on the service's website on Thursday morning.

According to the report, the case is under control of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine.

