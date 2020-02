Censor.NET reports citing President's website.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi together with his wife Olena took part in the ceremony of commemoration of the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred," the press service of the Head of State reports.

The Head of State and the First Lady put icon lamps near the cross at the site of the murder of activists in Kyiv.

Commemorative bells were sounded.

