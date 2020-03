Censor.NET reports citing Mukachevo.net.

"A serious car accident occurred on March 11, at about one o'clock in the morning, near Ruzomberok, in the north of Slovakia. Police reported that a 26-year-old driver [of the minibus with Ukrainian migrant workers] from Ukraine collided with a commuter bus driven by a 43-year-old driver, also from Ukraine," the report reads.

Two young people were killed in the crash, and more than 20 others were injured. All the injured were hospitalized.

