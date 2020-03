Ukrainian Armed Forces receive upgraded T-80 tanks. PHOTOS

11924

Kharkiv Armored Plant, which is part of the State Concern Ukroboronprom, has transferred 13 units of upgraded combat vehicles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to the concern's press service.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukroboronprom press service.

"In particular, 10 T-80 main battle tanks and 3 T-64 tanks of the 2017 model were handed over to the military. In total, Kharkiv Armored Plant manufactured 250 modernized combat vehicles: 162 T-64 tanks of the 2017 model and 88 T-80 tanks," the report says.

The enterprise fulfilled its obligations to the Defense Ministry in a timely manner and within the budget. About 100 units of military hardware were modernized under two state contracts.

Read more: 22 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: Ukrainian soldier died, another six wounded