Covid-19: Ukraine continues assisting Italy, sends batch of humanitarian aid. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, on April 8, a plane, loaded with humanitarian aid, has departed from Ukraine to Italy. Five thousand liters of disinfectant fluid will be delivered to Italian doctors.

Censor.NET reports citing Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Anton Herashchenko post on Facebook.

"We make this gesture of friendship and gratitude, remembering that Italian doctors are fighting daily for the lives of Ukrainians from our numerous diaspora. Unfortunately, four Ukrainians in Italy were unable to overcome the dangerous virus and died. But there is also good news: yesterday, a decline in the rate of increase in the number of registered COVID-19 cases has been recorded in Italy for the first time," Herashchenko wrote.

Deputy Interior Minister also added that Ukraine's alcohol sector fully covered the country's needs for ethyl alcohol-based disinfectant solutions and melts and "could meet Europe’s every demand."

