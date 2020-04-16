Zelenskyi examines construction of military town in Zakarpattia region. PHOTO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has examined the construction of a military town for the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade as part of his working trip to Zakarpattia region.

Censor.NET reports citing the president's office.

The Office of the President posted a respective video on Facebook on Thursday.

The post says that this should be a modern military town, which will provide for the location of brigade battalions. It will have developed infrastructure in accordance with NATO standards.

