Tusk: Some saw me as pro-Ukrainian maniac and I’m proud of it. VIDEO

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

The President of European Council said he was called a pro-Ukrainian maniac by some people. He added that he was proud of being called so.

Tusk noted he tried to do everything to push on the process of Ukrainian integration, but it was not always effective and for that, he was sorry before Ukrainians.

"I tried my best to advance Ukrainian integration with the rest of Europe. Sometimes it was hard and I was not so powerful as I would like to be. I’m sorry, my friends. But we have many reasons to be satisfied as well. And you shouldn’t be ashamed in any way. In Brussels, I looked like a pro-Ukrainian maniac and was accused of it openly. To be honest, I’m proud of that nickname. You can always count on me. Thank you," Donald Tusk said.

