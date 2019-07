Censor.NET reports citing Iehor Akulinin post on Facebook.

BottleCapChallenge, the main flash mob of this summer, has reached the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

While most of people post online the videos showing them opening bottles with a flip kick, the soldier decided to use a barrel of the massive anti-aircraft gun.



