Volker: Zelenskyi’s achievements to be discussed during his visit to United States. VIDEO

Censor.NET reports citing Priamyi channel.

"President Zelenskyi has not yet had an opportunity to implement his initiatives as the Parliament has not even started to work. I think this will happen in the coming week. And then we will see which Government is formed, who will become the Prime Minister, who will head the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. And we want to work closely with the new team for fulfilling all the announced intentions and initiatives. We wish we could talk about the achievements of the Government of Ukraine, the achievements in our bilateral cooperation during the visit of President Zelenskyi to the White House," US Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker said in an interview with the Priamyi Ukrainian TV channel.

As reported, on August 6, the Office of President Zelenskyi denied media reports that the American side allegedly did not want to agree on the date of Zelenskyi-Trump meeting until Andriy Bohdan remained the head of the Presidential Office. The Office stressed that the negotiation process on the preparation of Zelenskyi’s visit to the United States at the invitation of Trump was ongoing.

On July 27, Kurt Volker confirmed that Trump’s invitation remained in force and no conditions were put forward to the Ukrainian side.

