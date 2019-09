Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

The ceremonial meeting was held on the square near the Mariyinskyi Palace in Kyiv on Monday.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the anthems of the two countries were performed. Zelenskyi and Caputova then inspected a Guard of Honor.

The presidents also greeted the official delegations of the two countries.

