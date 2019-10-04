Zelenskyi, Lukashenko meet in Zhytomyr. VIDEO

As reported by Censor.NET.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

The welcoming remarks of the heads of state were broadcast live on the Facebook page of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"I am very pleased to welcome the president of the Republic of Belarus to our Zhytomyr region. [...] I am very pleased that there are no borders between our countries because our people are friendly and absolutely close mentally. I am proud of that and I am sure that every Ukrainian is also proud that we have such good relations and good neighbors," Zelenskyi said.

Lukashenko, in turn, said that Ukrainians and Belarusians understand each other perfectly, although they speak different languages.

He noted that he was meeting his Ukrainian counterpart today for the first time, although he has known him for a long time, in order to "synchronize our watches, go through the agenda in relations between the countries and reach an agreement."

Read more: Zelenskyi appoints new NSDC secretary

"For some reason, I am sure that everything we agree on will be implemented," Lukashenko said.

He reiterated that Ukraine had never had and would never have any problems from the territory of Belarus and with Belarus.

"We will always be your kind and reliable supporters and partners. If the new authorities in Ukraine want to establish close brotherly relations with us, there will be no delay on our part," Lukashenko said.