Court arrests former MP Pashynskyi for two months. VIDEO

A judge of the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv read out a respective ruling at a court session on Monday, October 7.

"Serhii Pashynskyi was taken into custody until December 4. The court chose a measure of restraint for the former deputy who is suspected of causing bodily harm [to a citizen] during a shooting in 2016," the report reads.

Pashynskyi called the judgment a "crime." "The case files have been falsified. The judge resorted to a deliberate violation of all applicable norms of the law," he said.

His defense team has already stated the intention to appeal the ruling. It can be appealed within five days from the date it was proclaimed.

According to media reports, the full text of the ruling will be read out at 14:00 on October 9.

On October 4, investigators of the central office of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) served Pashynskyi with a notice of suspicion in causing grievous bodily harm to a citizen.

The pretrial investigation found that on December 31, 2016, in a village in Vasylkiv district of Kyiv region, a road incident occurred between Pashynskyi and local resident Viacheslav Khimikus. Pashynskyi then wounded his opponent with a Glock 19 pistol, which he said was a weapon of honor. He said he had received it in March 2014 when he served as acting deputy head of the Presidential Administration.

Khimikus sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg. According to a forensic examination, the wound was severe.

