President Zelenskyi lays flowers at Kruty Heroes Memorial. VIDEO

Censor.NET reports citing president's website.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

The event was broadcast live on the Facebook page of the president.

The ceremony was also attended by Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodniuk and military personnel.

After the flowers were laid, volleys were fired. The national anthem of Ukraine was played.

On January 29, Ukraine marks Kruty Heroes Remembrance Day.

Watch more: Zelenskyi urges not to forget about Holocaust tragedy. VIDEO







The Battle of Kruty took place on January 29, 1918, between the towns of Nizhyn and Bakhmach in Chernihiv region, 130 kilometers north-east of Kyiv city during the onslaught of Bolshevik forces led by Colonel Mikhail Muravyov. The Ukrainian army consisted of about 300 fighters of Student Battalion (Kurin), 250 of the First Ukrainian Military School and nearly 40 free cossacks.

On March 19, 1918, a solemn reburial of the fallen students was held at Askold's Grave.