03.02.20 17:03

Some Ukrainian legislative acts to be translated into English, - official. VIDEO

Some Ukrainian legislative norms will be officially translated into English. This was stated by Ruslan Stefanchuk, the First Vice-Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

He noted that MPs would work on the official translation together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"In order to open our world of legislation to those people and investors who want to come to Ukraine, we will define a list of legislative acts that will have an official translation into English and therefore authentication of Ministry of Foreign Affairs ... We discussed it with the Chairman of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine," the First Vice-Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada said.

