Ministry of Defense showed consequences of shelling in Luhansk on February 18. VIDEO

Censor.NET reports citing MoD website.

On February 18, illegal armed groups violated the ceasefire 22 times. The positions of the Ukrainian troops were fired upon with the banned Minsk agreements of barrel artillery, 120 and 82 mm mortars, from the armament of a tank, infantry fighting vehicle, grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms.







Read more: United States condemns Russia’s aggression in Donbas

February 18, 2020, as a result of enemy shelling, one Ukrainian soldier was killed, five defenders were injured. According to intelligence, as a result of a military clash from the enemy, 4 people were killed and 6 more were seriously injured.