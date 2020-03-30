Ukrainians evacuated from Vietnam broke doors to leave the airport. VIDEO

A video was published on the network in which evacuated from Vietnam showed how they "broke through the defence" at the Kyiv airport to avoid observation. Attention! Profanity!

Most passengers arriving in Kyiv from Doha, Qatar refuse from free or paid observation and demand to be released for self-isolation. However, some people have already settled in the Kozatsky Hotel and Pushcha Congress Hotel.

As one of the passengers of this flight told Hromadske reporters, all who arrived from Doha were asked to sign a document of voluntary consent for the observation. They must have confirmed they were had been informed and refuse to communicate with the media.

"Everything resulted in three options: free observation at the Kozatsky Hotel, paid observation at the Pushcha Congress Hotel, and refusal from observation with the drawing up of administrative protocol and they could go on wherever they like," the passenger added.

Some people have already settled in these hotels. However, people who were accommodated for free observation began publishing complaints about living conditions (rusty water from taps, a ban on their own products and the like) on the network. They also demand that they be released for self-isolation.

According to various sources, there are still 130 evacuees at the airport: 30 in one plane and 100 - in another plane.

However, the passengers of the "Vietnamese" flight themselves claim that there was allegedly no talk of observation before the flight, writes Kyiv Operative on Facebook.

"As the people say - they waited 2 hours for at least some kind of a decision and then the first 10 people just lost it. Others calmly went out. Also, passengers note that before the flight (which was organized by a Vietnamese businessman to return his fellow citizens from the territory of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry arranged it so Ukrainians are taken home on the way) there was no talk of an observation. Although, the carrier himself says that this was one of the main conditions for the flight," the newspaper writes.

The forces of the National Guard arrived, but they did not help much to restrain the crowd. In the last shots, those evacuees with suitcases and backpacks leave the airport building.

