US embassy thanks Ukrainian doctors fighting against COVID-19 spread. VIDEO

2469

Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine Kristina A. Kvien on World Health Day thanked all Ukrainian doctors, nurses and officials who are struggling with the spread of Covid-19 in Ukraine.

Censor.NET reports citing her post on social media.

"Today, on World Health Day, I would like to thank all Ukrainian doctors, nurses, officials and others who work tirelessly to keep all of us in Ukraine remain healthy during the Covid-19 pandemic. My team at the US Embassy continues to work closely with our Ukrainian partners to ensure that Americans and Ukrainians are safe. The United States is providing $1.2 million in medical and humanitarian assistance to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 in Ukraine," she said in a video message published m on the page of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine on Twitter on April 7.

