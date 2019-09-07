Літак спецзагону "Росія" сів у Борисполі. ВIДЕО

Як передає Цензор.НЕТ, про це свідчать дані сервісу Flightradar 24.



Літак Ту-204 Слз "Росія", який прилетів з Москви, приземлився в аеропорту "Бориспіль". Літак підрулює до перону.

#Breaking A Putin regime Tu-204 just entered 🇺🇦 airspace, coming from Moscow and heading for Kyiv. Ukrainian hostages to be exchanged with Russian and Ukrainian criminals. A complete failure of Europe’s efforts to convince 🇷🇺 to release its hostages without preconditions. pic.twitter.com/GQjNpcegtX

Moved to the other side of the terminal to catch a bus leaving the vicinity of the Tu-204, accompanied by a black SUV.

Could not see if anyone entered or exited the bus. Several people around the plane. pic.twitter.com/63m2Wo5MCx