Літак спецзагону "Росія" сів у Борисполі. ВIДЕО

Як передає Цензор.НЕТ, про це свідчать дані сервісу Flightradar 24.
Літак Ту-204 Слз "Росія", який прилетів з Москви, приземлився в аеропорту "Бориспіль". Літак підрулює до перону.
#Breaking— Julian Röpcke (@JulianRoepcke) 7 сентября 2019 г.
A Putin regime Tu-204 just entered 🇺🇦 airspace, coming from Moscow and heading for Kyiv.
Ukrainian hostages to be exchanged with Russian and Ukrainian criminals.
A complete failure of Europe’s efforts to convince 🇷🇺 to release its hostages without preconditions. pic.twitter.com/GQjNpcegtX
Moved to the other side of the terminal to catch a bus leaving the vicinity of the Tu-204, accompanied by a black SUV.— Julian Röpcke (@JulianRoepcke) 7 сентября 2019 г.
Could not see if anyone entered or exited the bus. Several people around the plane. pic.twitter.com/63m2Wo5MCx
I just filmed it landing in Kyiv Boryspil. pic.twitter.com/WJcKF6t2k8— Julian Röpcke (@JulianRoepcke) 7 сентября 2019 г.Читайте на "Цензор.НЕТ": До військового аеродрому в Борисполі приїхали порожні автобуси й швидка. ВIДЕО