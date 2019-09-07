Цензор.НЕТ

07.09.19 11:34

Літак спецзагону "Росія" сів у Борисполі. ВIДЕО

В аеропорту "Бориспіль" приземлився літак спеціального льотного загону (Слз) "Росія".

Як передає Цензор.НЕТ, про це свідчать дані сервісу Flightradar 24.

Літак спецзагону Росія сів у Борисполі 01
Літак Ту-204 Слз "Росія", який прилетів з Москви, приземлився в аеропорту "Бориспіль". Літак підрулює до перону.

