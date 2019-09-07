Цензор.НЕТ

07.09.19 11:02

Самолет спецотряда "Россия" сел в Борисполе. ВИДЕО

В аэропорту "Борисполь" приземлился самолет специального летного отряда (СЛО) "Россия".

Как передает Цензор.НЕТ, об этом свидетельствуют данные сервиса Flightradar 24.

Самолет спецотряда Россия сел в Борисполе 01
Самолет Ту-204 СЛО "Россия", прилетевший из Москвы, приземлился в аэропорту "Борисполь". Самолет подруливает к перрону.

